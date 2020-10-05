United Way raises more than $1,000

While the numbers were down, the spirit of giving was still strong from those involved in this year’s Catawba County United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

The Catawba County United Way (CCUW) works every year to ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed, and the highlight of this effort is the annual Stuff the Bus Schools Supply Drive.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, October 6th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.