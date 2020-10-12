United Way awards $17,740 to Senior Nutrition Services

Catawba County United Way awarded Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services $17,740 to help cover meal costs for Meals on Wheels and Seniors Morning Out programs during calendar year 2021. This award allows Senior Nutrition Services to purchase approximately 3,380 meals, which is equivalent to feeding 17 program receipts for almost an entire year.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, April 28th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.