UNC's O'Brien named freshman All-American

Caden O'Brien was named to the D1Baseball Freshman All-America second-team, the publication announced Thursday. The left-handed pitcher from Maiden joins Patrick Bailey of N.C. State (first-team catcher), Bobby Miller of Louisville (second-team starting pitcher) and CJ Van Eyk of Florida State (second-team relief pitcher) as ACC representatives on the list of standout freshmen.

Read more in Saturday's edition of the O-N-E with quotes from O'Brien and his former coach.