UNBEATEN NO MORE: Bears upset Trojans, 12-9

The Bandys Trojans’ Varsity football team has lived by its running attack the first three weeks of play.

However, all good things come to an end at some point and, for Bandys, it happened to be against a winless Bunker Hill squad.

The Bears picked up its first win of the early season at the expense of one of the top dogs in Catawba County on its own turf -- Randy Lowman Field.

In a nailbiting loss, 12-9, the Trojans (3-1) had its best effort in the second quarter. After being down 6-0 early, Bandys charged its way back to its only lead of the night via the tried-and-true run-game.

Chris Culliver marched into the end zone with a 10-yard carry on third down. The Jesse Pope point-after attempt gave the home-team the lead, 7-6.

This drive began on the Bandys’ 47-yard line and it resulted in points. This thanks to a big connection from quarterback Parker DeHart to Parker Styborski for over 40 yards, plus a penalty on Bunker Hill.

However, the Bears (1-3) defense could almost do no wrong. It didn’t help that the Trojans don’t have a true quarterback this year.

After reclaiming the lead on a 9-yard TD run by Kaden Robinson in the second quarter, leading 12-7 at the time, it seemed Bandys couldn’t answer; but, it did have a big play from Mason Edmonson -- who sacked Bears’ quarterback, Carson Elder for the safety to bring the lead to only 12-9.

Bandys will try and regroup as it has a bye week in Week 5 before challenging Maiden at home on September 27.

*Update will be provided in the coming days*

Area varsity football scores (Week 4, September 13):

Maiden 41, St. Stephens 14

Hunter Huss 33, Hickory 7

Alexander Central 49, South Iredell 7

West Lincoln 41, Fred T. Foard 7