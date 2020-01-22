Twin City Insurance Agency’s Tree of Warmth moves to a new location

The Tree of Warmth was originally located in downtown Newton’s park just south of the clock. The Tree of Warmth project has been established for 4 years and many have been positively affected by its provisions. From around November to the end of the winter season, the Tree of Warmth becomes outfitted with hats, scarves, blankets, raincoats, and gloves contained in sealed bags to give to those who are in need of the items. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other helpful hygiene products have also been donated to the tree.

Lesa Williams, Author, Speaker, and Owner of Twin City Insurance Agency, Inc, stated, “We have a soft spot for the less fortunate and seek to help our community in any way we can.”

Lesa Williams shared that throughout the years, it has been typical to see between 150-250 items donated and used by members of the community. Twin City’s clientele is invited to donate to the Tree of Warmth, as well as members of the community. Many of the individuals who donate take advantage of winter retail sales in the area, and some also provide homemade knitted items.

Twin City partners with the Corner Table of Newton to get the word out to individuals who might benefit from the tree’s contents. The size of the items ranges from children to adults.

The new location of the Tree of Warmth is next to the Twin City Insurance Agency, Inc. building on their property at 311 N. Main Avenue.

“We are grateful to the town of Newton for allowing us to use the tree in the park for many years. Now that we have moved its location, we are excited about its close proximity to our building so that we can make sure the Tree of Warmth stays well-stocked at all times,” shared Lesa Williams.

Twin City Insurance Agency, Inc. specializes in providing risk management services and offers many types of insurance products including homeowners, auto, boat, life, business owners, and workers compensation, as well as other services. Twin City has been voted “Best Agency” every year since 2007. Their passion is not only to help their customers in the best way possible, but also to be of service to their community as a whole.

For more information about Twin City’s services or about donating to the Tree of Warmth, contact Lesa Williams at 828-464-2643, ext. 203.