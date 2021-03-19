Truist / BB&T in Newton is robbed

On Thursday, March 18th, at approximately 3:12 pm, the Newton Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at Truist / BB&T located at 12 N. Main Ave. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a suspect entered the bank and presented a teller with a black bag and demanded money. The suspect also presented a firearm to the teller while demanding money. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands then returned the bag. The suspect left the bank and was last seen running north on Main Avenue. The suspect possibly left the area in a gray four door Hyundai sedan with a sunroof.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, March 20th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.