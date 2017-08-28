Tropical storm warning posted for part of North Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters issued a tropical storm warning Monday for part of the North Carolina coast as a potential tropical storm lingered off the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center issued the warning from Surf City north to Duck on the Outer Banks. The warning also included the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds.

A tropical storm watch continues in effect from Georgetown to Surf City.

At 2 p.m. EDT Monday, the storm was about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Charleston. It was moving north at about 9 mph (15 kph). Forecasters said the storm is expected to reach the Outer Banks on Tuesday. It could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Monday or Tuesday.

Highest winds reached about 40 mph (65 kph). The hurricane center said the winds are occurring over water well to the east of an area of low pressure. Although there's been no significant increase in organization, forecasters said, conditions still favored the system becoming a tropical storm later Monday or on Tuesday.

According to the hurricane center, the system is expected to produce about 3-6 inches (75-150 millimeters) of rain along the northeastern South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts. Some places could get up to 9 inches (230 millimeters) of rain, with heavier precipitation resulting in the possibility of flooding along coastal areas.

Also, forecasters said swells generated by the storm will affect portions of the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coasts over the next two days, creating dangerous surf and rip current conditions.