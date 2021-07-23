Trafficking amount of Methamphetamine seized during recent traffic stop

On 07/19/2021 deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop along the 2300 block of Springs Rd. This vehicle was stopped for brake light and window tint violations.

During this stop a Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle in question. Deputies ultimately discovered 30.29 grams of methamphetamine inside this vehicle. This quantity of methamphetamine was separated among six small plastic bags. Deputies also seized 1.38 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

