Top-seeded Red Hawks advance to Region semifinals

The top-seeded Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team advanced to the Region 10/Southeast District tournament semifinals with a 3-0 victory against No. 8 seed Lenoir on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-17 and 25-5.

Freshman outside hitter Carter Gibson led the Red Hawks (18-2) with 13 kills, while setter Amber Barker recorded six kills and 32 assists.

Defensively, CVCC sophomore libero Caitlin Dailey recorded 28 digs, while freshman middle hitter Delaney Conner made a team-best four blocks.

Catawba Valley also recorded 11 aces in Tuesday’s tournament opener, including three apiece from sophomore Lilly Weaver and freshman Abbey Smith and two each from sophomore Aasia McNeill and freshman Kennya Sykes.

The CVCC volleyball team advances to face No. 4 seed Sandhills during the tournament semifinals, which takes place on Friday at noon at the Tarlton Complex.

The winner of that semifinal match will face the winner of the second semifinal — No. 2 Cape Fear and No. 3 Fayetteville Tech at 2 p.m. — in the Region 10 championship match at 4 p.m.

The winner of the Region 10 tournament earns a spot at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII National Championship, which takes place April 13-15 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Region 10 tournament runner-up will travel to the Region 7 champion from Tennessee on Friday, April 2 with the winner of that match earning the second national tournament bid from the Southeast District.

Below is an updated tournament bracket:

2020-21 Region 10/Southeast District tournament

Quarterfinals (at higher seed)

No. 1 Catawba Valley 3, No. 8 Lenoir 0

No. 2 Cape Fear 3, No. 7 Louisburg 1

No. 3 Fayetteville Tech 3, No. 6 Surry 0

No. 4 Sandhills 3, No. 5 Davidson-Davie 0

Semifinals (at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex)

No. 1 Catawba Valley (18-2) vs. No. 4 Sandhills (16-4), noon

No. 2 Cape Fear (10-1) vs. No. 3 Fayetteville Tech (8-2), 2 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 60 minutes after second semifinal