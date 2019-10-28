TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN: Lady Tigers tennis duo, Wolgemuth and Cummings win 2A doubles state title; 2nd straight for Wolgemuth

Fred T. Foard Lady Tigers’ tennis program has once again brought home a 2A Doubles Draw individual state title.

In the two day championship, beginning on Friday, Foard sophomore Alexis Wolgemuth and senior Hannah Cummings played their way through the first two rounds en route to a semifinals berth on Saturday.

Wolgemuth and Cummings defeated Samantha Davis and Arial Pearce (North Johnston) 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round of states. While, the pair ousted Meredith Burton and Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0.

Once it got to Saturday’s semifinals, Wolgemuth was inching closer to her second straight 2A Doubles Stare title while Cummings would look for her first.

The duo, who went undefeated as pair this season at 24-0, outlasted Marlie Stephenson and Chloe Bethea (Oak Grove) 6-2, 6-1 before battling Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley and Anna Trace in the State Championship later that day. Cummings and Wolgemuth earned a clean victory over a tough opponent en route to claiming the 2A doubles title: 6-0, 6-3.

As aforementioned, the title is Cummings first and will be her only while Wolgemuth has won two straight doubles titles -- one with Cummings and one in 2018 with Foard grad, Emily Campbell.

“Throughout the entire regular season, conference tournament, regional tournament, and state tournament they never dropped a set. In four matches at the state tournament they only dropped seven games in total and won four of the eight sets they played at the state tournament 6-0,” said Tigers’ first-year head coach, Shawn Miller. “Those stats make it seem like they didn’t deal with much adversity during the season, but that really is not true. They went through a stretch where they really were not playing very well.

“Towards the end of the year they started to feel some pressure and that impacted how they played together. I am so proud of how they overcame that stretch and played their absolute best tennis at the end of the year. They learned to trust each other, communicate, and not force shots through windows that were not open. Once they did that they became almost unbeatable.”

Following the win, the Northwestern Foothills 2A All-Conference, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year selections were made.

Miller earned Coach of the Year honors while Wolgemuth would be named Player of the Year (her second).

“As far as being selected coach of the year, I believe that is a testament to how well all the girls played and practiced all year. Coaching athletes that work hard and have a desire to improve is a pleasure. I am just happy I got to experience all the success that was achieved this year with such a great group of girls,” said Miller.

Girls’ Tennis Awards: 2019

Team Champions: FRED T. FOARD

Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard

Coach of the Year: Shawn Miller, Fred T. Foard

ALL-CONFERENCE by School:

FTF: Alexis Wolgemuth, Claire Boger, Hannah Cummings, Adia Livert, Maddie Gee

Draughn: Hailey Kincaid, Abby Parker, Haley Lowman

East Burke: Erin Carico, Paige Houston

Hibriten: Cassey Vaught, Kennedi Harper

Patton: Kadira McClure

Bunker Hill: Krittiya (Aida) Trihemasava

West Iredell: Andria Lesley

West Caldwell: Alyssa Hefner