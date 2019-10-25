TIGERS ON THE PROWL: Foard feasts on Lady Panthers, 3-0; wins 2nd straight conference tourney title

The Foard Lady Tigers’ varsity volleyball team (26-1) proved to be superior on Wednesday night to become queens of the jungle for the second consecutive time as it pounced on the visiting Patton Panthers.

In front of a packed house on Linda Richards Court in Copas Gymanisum, the No. 1-seeded Lady Tigers earned a clean 3-0 sweep over its conference foe.

“It was exciting. The girls were excited to play,” said Foard head coach, Meredith Lombardi. “I just told them before how we decide to play, that’s got to be some momentum for us for playoffs. Seeing the team for a third time, we kind of knew what to expect, so I think they were ready to go. Winning a conference tournament championship – that’s exciting. You know, you’re going for something. Truly exciting.”

It was business as usual for Foard to open up the 2019 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament championship pushing out to an 8-2 lead in the first set as junior Michelle Thao and company took control from the opening serve.

Thao, Dorsey, Ward, and the Foster sisters led the way in the first set en route to a 25-15 win.

One of the first nice plays of the set was a block by senior Sierra Ward to put her team up 2-1, at the time. Points were put on the scoreboard in succession as Thao knocked back a few kills to lead 6-2.

Thao garnered eight kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Martina Foster also took advantage up front for a couple of quick kills of her own in the first set as she put power behind it to get her team out to a 9-3 lead over the Lady Panthers.

Foster finished with six kills and two blocks on the night. Her older sister, Jamianne had similar stats in the championship victory as she earned her first kill following a Megan Dorsey dig on defense to lead 10-4, at the time. Jamianne collected five kills and two blocks on the night.

Moving on to the second set, the Lady Tigers got on the board first following a Patton error. On the next possession, the Lady Panthers would hit it out and give Foard a 2-0 advantage.

Nevertheless, the set remained close early on as Patton’s Ella Gragg earned a few kills of her own. Gragg unofficially picked up four kills in the second set. With things tied at 4-all, Thao and Dorsey would be the ones to pull things together.

Thao put her team ahead, 9-5, but the momentum leaned in Foard’s favor because of Dorsey’s power. Dorsey earned consecutive kills to give the Lady Tigers a 13-6 advantage and they didn’t look back. Thao earned an ace on her serve for a 16-6 lead followed by a shot by Dorsey that Patton touched last to lead, 17-6.

Dorsey finished with 13 kills and two aces. A finesse drop by Sarah Lingle and a nice block by Martina Foster put the home team up 19-6. Gragg came soaring back as she ended the set with two-straight kills, but the damage was already done as Foard won 25-10.

However, in the third and final set, it was no cake-walk for the Lady Tigers even though it ultimately won, 25-20.

The Lady Tigers had it all under control as it pulled to a 20-12 lead. Then, a burst of quick kills by Gragg and company, as well as a couple of overshoots by Foard made it a different match entirely.

“Patton did what they were supposed to do,” said Lombardi. “Whenever they have their hot hitter in, Ella (Gragg), I mean they’re going to her and then she’s scoring. That’s what she supposed to do, so I give them complete credit right there for keep fighting and keep doing what they’re supposed to do. I switched my line-up up a little bit, but I mean I wasn’t worried about it. (I’m) confident with whoever I put in there. I give credit to my girls too for stepping up and not letting up while they were putting some pressure on us.”

Dorsey opened up the final set with a missile killshot to lead, 1-0. A couple of kills by Ward helped move Foard out in front, 5-3. The first kill came on an assist by Lingle and the second came on a Haley Johnston assist. Johnston earned 19 assists while Lingle obtained 18.

Senior Dara Shaffer obtained 13 digs, as well as Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament Most Valuable Player honors post-match. Thao and Dorsey were selected to the All-Tournament team.

In the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs on Saturday, the Lady Tigers have home-court advantage in a match against South Point at 1 p.m.

The All-Tournament Team consists of the following:

8th: West Caldwell- Cambria Crisp

7th: Hibriten- Danielle Muni

6th: Bunker Hill- Bailee Hamlett

5th: Draughn- Maddie Nelson

4th: East Burke- Riley Haas

3rd: West Iredell- Addison Gallyon

2nd: Patton- Ella Gragg, Ashlyn Castle

1st; Megan Dorsey, Michelle Thao and MVP- Dara Shaffer

Conference POTY: Ella Gragg (Patton)

Conference COTY: Cindy Powell (Patton)