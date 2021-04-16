Three men charged with breaking into Valero convenience store in Newton

On Thursday, April 15th, 2021, at approximately 4:59 am, an officer with the Newton Police Department was on routine patrol when he discovered a breaking and entering in progress at the Valero convenience store located at 1969 Northwest Blvd. When officers approached the store, three suspects ran from the store and left the scene in a vehicle which was parked nearby. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle a short distance before it crashed into a tree. The three suspects then ran from the vehicle. One suspect was apprehended immediately at the crash scene. A second suspect was located hiding under a nearby storage building. The third suspect was apprehended shortly after the crash near the area of the Valero.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, April 17th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.