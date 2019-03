On Monday a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Miranda McMickle from Hickory, was traveling East on Radio Station Road and failed to yield the right away. She was attempting to turn left onto 321 heading North. She turned in front of a 1999 Dodge Durango driven by Savanna Brittain from Newton. Brittian then struck a 2013 Range Rover driven by Jeffrey Dronnenbreg of Hickory.