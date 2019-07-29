Three arrested on trafficking charges

On July 26, 2019, the Newton Police Department along with the Lenoir Police Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Catawba County Star Team executed a search warrant at 202 West D ST., Apt A in Newton NC. Upon the execution of the search warrant investigators seized approximately 4 ounces (113.4 grams) of Heroin/Fentanyl with a street value of $67,800.00, 7 grams of Marijuana, multiple firearms and $2,503.00 in U.S. currency.

This is a case that we have been working for about two months with the assistance of Lenoir Police Department. Through numerous interviews with individuals who had previously overdosed on Heroin, we were led to this residence and the suspects in this matter. All of the individuals interviewed stated that they bought Heroin laced with Fentanyl from the residence and the suspects listed.

“As the working relationships between police agencies continue to improve throughout Catawba and surrounding counties, we will always work together to make sure our communities are safe for our citizens and visitors. Thank you to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Star Team and the Lenoir Police Department for assisting with this and many other investigations. If it were not for the positive relationships amongst the police agencies and our citizens, these seizures and arrests would not be possible.” Chief Vidal Sipe

Attached are the names of the suspects who were arrested, their charges and bond amounts.

Joshua Jezrell Duncan (DOB: 07/13/1989)

$176,500.00 SECURED BOND

FELONY TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN

FELONY CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN

FELONY MAINTAIN A DEWELLING

FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON

FELONY DESTROY/ALTER/TAMPER WITH EVIDENCE

MISDEMEANOR RESISTING A PUBLIC OFFICER

Lacy Neil Smyre III (DOB: 05/14/1989)

$155,000.00 SECURED BOND

FELONY TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN

FELONY CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN

FELONY MAINTAIN A DEWELLING

BURNETTA QUINETTE MISHER (DOB: 09/18/1986)

$155,000.00 SECURED BOND

FELONY TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN

FELONY CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN

FELONY MAINTAIN A DEWELLING

2 COUNTS OF MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE