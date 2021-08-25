Third doses for COVID-19 vaccine available for immunocompromised individuals
By:
Special to the O-N-E
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Catawba County Public Health and other vaccination providers throughout the county are now offering a third or “booster” dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Third doses for other groups of vaccinated individuals are anticipated to be available later this fall.
