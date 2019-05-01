There’s a new barber in town

Harvey Settlemyre knew at an early age that he wanted to be a barber. Born and raised in Newton, he admired the local barbers he knew.

“I have always admired people that were barbers,” he said. “My uncle George Settlemyre and my first cousin Billy Mack Settlemyre were both barbers.”

Settlemyre said he truly enjoyed watching them cut hair and knew that was the job for him.

He put his love for the profession into action in 1949 when he took a job with a man name Thortonbury in North Newton.

From there it was on to Ninth Avenue where he worked with Enslow Young in a basement. He stayed for two years and then went to Viewmont to work with Harley Ekard.

In the end, he opened up his own shop, Fairbrook Barbershop, on Startown Road.

After many years, he’s made a big change. The 86-year-old barber just joined Don Beal at The Hair Connection in Conover.

“My friend, Don Beal, has asked me for more than 25 years to join him,” Settlemyre said. “I decided just a couple of months ago that I would go with him and close my shop.”

Even though through the years he’s made several moves, this one will be his last.

Don Beal, owner of Hair Connections, is thrilled to have Settlemyre as his partner.

“He’s one of the most wonderful gentlemen I’ve known in 50 years,” he said. “He has integrity, he’s a community leader, and a devoted Christian. Beal said it’s a pleasure to have him in Conover.”

As for Settlemyre, he thinks only positive about the move.

“It would help me to do more for my fellow man and just meet the public,” he said. “You get to talk a lot with different people and they’ll talk to you if you’re interested in them.”

Settlemyre’s super excited.

“I have a real good feeling with talking to people and helping them,” he said. “I’m going to help them with their problems and trying to get on with the rest of their lives.”

Settlemyre plans to work four days a week, Tuesday- Friday from 8:00 a.m. Until 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call The Hair Connection at 828-465-3018 or visit him at 117 W 1st St. in Conover.