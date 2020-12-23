Teen Christmas ensures happy holidays for 373 teens

If you ever wondered what Santa’s workshop must be like before Christmas, all you need to do is look at all the work that went into this year’s Teen Christmas and their efforts to help 373 teens.

The Catawba County United Way program is part of the annual Catawba County Christmas Bureau (Dec. 14-15), which is a collaborative effort by dozens of local organizations to provide clothing, coats, food cards and toys to families in need during Christmas.

