Taylorsville woman charged with First Degree Arson

On Thursday 12/24/2020 at 4:21 a.m. deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Sain Rd in Hickory. Deputies and Sheriff’s Investigators partnered with the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office in determining the cause of this fire to be Arson.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, December 29th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.