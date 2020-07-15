Tax Deadline Extended to July 15

RALEIGH: The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced today that they will extend the April 15 tax filing deadline to July 15 for individual, corporate, and franchise taxes to mirror the announced deadline change from the Internal Revenue Service.

“Taxpayers need relief during this difficult time and my administration is bringing it,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “I will work with both Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature to provide additional help.”

The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will extend the deadline for filing North Carolina individual income, corporate income, and franchise taxes to July 15, 2020. NCDOR will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, 2020, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15, 2020 deadline.

However, the department can not offer relief from interest charged to filings after April 15th. Unless state law is changed, tax payments received after April 15 will be charged accruing interest over the period from April 15 until the date of payment.

These changes do not apply to trust taxes, such as sales and use or withholding taxes.

The NCDOR will issue official notification once the IRS publishes their guidance, which has not happened at this time.

Additionally, taxpayers are encouraged to use online and free services to pay their taxes this year. Most taxpayers can file online for free at:

www.NCDOR.gov/NCfreefile

NCDOR online services: www.ncdor.gov

NCDOR phone numbers:

General information: 1-877-252-3052; Individual income tax refund inquiries: 1-877-252-4052