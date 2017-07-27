Swink pleads guilty to first-degree murder

A Hickory man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, and will spend the remainder of his life in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Micky Lee Swink entered his guilty plea for the Oct. 31, 2016, murder of his 66-year-old great aunt Patricia Diane Swink at her Hickory residence. The Honorable Forrest D. Bridges, Superior Court Judge from Cleveland County, sentenced Swink to serve life in prison without parole.