Sutter Street Manufacturing Expansion to Create 72 New Jobs in Claremont

Sutter Street Manufacturing, a Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operation, plans to create 72 new jobs with an expansion in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The upholstered furniture manufacturing company plans to invest $1.9 million over three years to upgrade its facilities in Claremont.

Sutter Street Manufacturing produces top-quality upholstered home furnishings for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. through brands like Pottery Barn and West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma Home. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. established the operation in 2007 with just 25 associates. Sutter Street Manufacturing now employs 583 highly skilled artisans and plans to create 72 new full-time jobs in the next three years.

While compensation will vary by position, average salaries for the new jobs associated with the OneNC grant are expected to be $47,840, above the Catawba County current average annual wage of $39,780.

“Ten years ago, we decided to invest in North Carolina and Catawba County because of the vast pool of skilled furniture craftsmen and women. Our talented associates are second to none and critical to the success of our organization,” said Darryl Webster, Vice President of Sutter Street Manufacturing. “North Carolina and Catawba County have been valuable business partners working hand and hand with us to drive success. We are excited about our growth and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Sutter Street Manufacturing’s expansion in Catawba County. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is wonderful news for the City of Claremont,” said Mayor Shawn R. Brown, City of Claremont. “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an internationally-recognized brand, and we are proud that much of their upholstered furniture will continue to be ‘Made in Claremont’. We thank the company for renewing their commitment to our community, and we expect a fruitful partnership for many years to come.”

“The furniture industry has been an important part of Catawba County’s heritage, and with its local resurgence over the last five years, the industry continues to play an important role in our economic growth,” said Randy Isenhower, Chair of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. “The Board of Commissioners is committed to enhancing the industry’s prospects moving forward by supporting job creation and strategically funding initiatives such as the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which helps increase the pipeline of skilled craftspeople needed by Williams-Sonoma and the many upholstered furniture companies that call our area home.”

“Williams-Sonoma first established an upholstery operation in Catawba County in 2007 with a little more than 20 associates,” said Dan Timmerman, Chair of Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. “Today, Williams-Sonoma occupies a 411,000 square foot facility, has invested millions of dollars into the facility and state-of-the-art equipment, and employs nearly 600 people. On behalf of our Board, I want to thank them for the tremendous positive impact they have already had on our community, and we look forward to even more growth the next 10 years.”

For more information about Williams-Sonoma including job opportunities, visit careers.williams-sonomainc.com.