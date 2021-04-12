Succop donates signed football to the CAPC

HICKORY -- The Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is preparing for our first Virtual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser on April 24th! Hickory’s own, Ryan Succop, has donated a signed NFL football to be auctioned off as part of this fundraiser. Ryan plays with the Super Bowl Winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he kicked for 7 points to help secure their win in the game. Ryan’s mother, Kathy Harkey, personally delivered the football to Adrienne Opdyke, Executive Director of the CAPC, Bess Fuller, Denim & Diamond Planning Committee Chair, and Connie Engart, CAPC.

