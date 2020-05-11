Stine Isenhour makes history with American Legion Post 16

On March 15, W. Stine Isenhour, of Hickory, made history with American Legion Post 16 in Newton. At 93, he was recognized for having the longest continued membership with the veterans’ organization. Isenhour has spent the past consecutive 70 years participating.

Commander Ron Harris acknowledged Isenhour via letter.

“The Post and I are bursting with pride to present this award to a member like you,” he said. “Thank you for your service to this great country and your 70 continuous membership years at Post 16.”

Harris continued by expressing his concern that he can’t show more recognition right now.

“American Legion Post very seldom has a member receive this award,” he said. “100% of the time in past years you would have been the honored guest at the Post for a meal and to receive this award in front of all the membership attending. With the Covid 19 Pandemic it is much too dangerous for you to venture out and it’s not even legal for us to have members at the post to hold such a ceremony or show up where you live for a private ceremony.”

However, Harris and Post 16 plan to publicly honor Isenhour as soon as they are allowed to.

“If in the future this pandemic allows for safe gatherings of membership at the Post, I assure you that you will be our honored guest at the Post or another place of your choosing,” he said.

