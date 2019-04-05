Still missing

Family and friends of Andy Scott Sigmon gathered around the picnic area of Little Pigs Barbecue on Thursday to remember him. Before Andy went missing, he had talked with Ruth about doing something for the area behind the building. He was not around to see the project through. It is now an area that others come to, leaving cards and trinkets when remembering loved one that have passed on or missing.

Each year they gather for his birthday and April 4th, the day he went missing. Andy has been missing for three years. His grandmother, Linda Heavner, said “We just want him to come home, his mama is real sick.” If anyone has any information, they can call the Davie County Sherriff’s Office at (336) 751-6238.

Ruth Stancil said, “We will never give up, we are in it for as long as it takes.”