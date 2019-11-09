State football playoff pairings (1st round)

WEST 2A

No. 10 Thomasville (8-3) at No. 7 NEWTON-CONOVER (7-4)

No. 11 DRAUGHN (7-4) at No. 6 Chase (9-2)

No. 16 BANDYS (5-6) at No. 1 Mountain Heritage (9-1)

WEST 2AA

No. 9 N. Surry (7-4) at No. 8 MAIDEN (8-3)

No. 10 BUNKER HILL (6-5) at No. 7 Canton Pisgah (8-2)

No. 11 E. LINCOLN (8-3) at No. 6 Burns (9-2)

No. 12 W. LINCOLN (8-3) at No. 5 Ashe County (7-4)

No. 14 Wilkes Central (6-5) at No. 3 HIBRITEN (10-1)

No. 15 R-S Central (5-6) at No. 2 N. LINCOLN (10-1)

No. 16 W. IREDELL (6-5) at No. 1 Shelby (9-1)

WEST 3A

No. 9 W. Rowan (7-4) at No. 8 FREEDOM (8-4)

No. 14 HICKORY (4-7) at No. 3 A.C. Reynolds (9-2)

WEST 3AA

No. 9 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (8-3) at No. 8 Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3)

No. 15 Cuthbertson (5-6) at No. 2 WATAUGA (10-1)

WEST 4A

No. 12 S. CALDWELL (4-7) at No. 5 Winston-Salem Glenn (7-4)