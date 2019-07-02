Star on the rise: Blue Devils' softball pitcher, Morgan Bohemier

Swing batter, batter. Swing batter, batter.

That’s what Maiden High softball pitcher, Morgan Bohemier begs her opponents to do and when they do: bang, bang.

Bohemier, a rising junior at Maiden, has done work for the Lady Blue Devils’ softball program in just two years.

When the program needed her to start or to close on the mound, she stepped up more times than not. As a pitcher, Bohemier has a career 25-9 record in 39 appearances with 35 starts for Maiden.

In her freshman season in 2017-18, she went 15-4 in 19 appearances and 17 starts, while pitching a complete game 15 times. She struck out 138 batters and walked 40, while allowing 92 hits and 50 runs (37 earned and 11 homers). Her opponents’ batting average during the 2018 season was a .209.

She made the most of her time on the mound in 2019, claiming a 10-5 record with 18 starts in 20 appearances. She would pitch a complete game nine times, while also earning the shutout twice. Bohemier also did something she hadn’t yet done in her career at the time, she pitched a no-hitter.

Her first of two in her sophomore season came against Lake Norman Charter in a 15-0 win on March 19. While, her second one came in a 2-0 win against St. Stephens on April 18. She also picked up her first career save this season.

Bohemier struck out 120 batters and walked 46, while allowing 67 hits and 49 runs (35 earned and four home runs). The batting average against her in was a .182.

She also started for her Lady Blue Devils in a South Fork 2A conference tournament title win against East Lincoln on May 4. The No.4-seed Lady Blue Devils beat the No. 2-seed Lady Mustangs, 8-5.

This individual play by Bohemier ultimately led her to become a back-to-back All-Conference in the South Fork 2A, All-District in District 7, as well as All-State player.

“I’m very thankful and humbled to be recognized for the sport I love, but in the big picture it is truly a reflection of my teammates and coaches,” she said. “To be honest, this year was more mentally challenging and I learned to handle adversity at times. In comparison to last year, I feel like I have matured in the way I approached the game. The recognition I received this year means more to me because I was challenged at times.”

Although her squad fell in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs to Bunker Hill, 11-2, in 2018 and in the first round against Central Davidson, 2-1, in 2019, Bohemier looks forward to helping her team get to the next level her junior year.

“For the team, I hope to be a helping role for us to make a deep run in the playoffs,” said Bohemier. “My goals for my junior season is to consistently stay ahead in the count. Personally, I need to stay mentally tough...I also need to keep working hard on my techniques and fundamentals that play a vital role in every pitch.”

It’s that kind of attitude that make players special, and she is someone to look out for in years to come.

“My travel ball coach (Craig Bryant) and my high school coach (Hugh McCall) have played a big part in helping me grow as a pitcher,” she said. “They challenge and push me to be the best person I can be and see the whole scheme of things.”

The USC-Upstate commit talked about where her love of softball began, as well as what led her to choose pitching.

“I started playing softball once I was eligible to play T-ball,” she said. “I quickly fell in love with the game and being apart of a team. Since day one, I made so many friends that turned out to be lifetime teammates. It’s hard to say when I decided to stick with softball, I just loved playing the sport. It brought out the absolute best in me.”

In the beginning of her playing career as a kid, Bohemier was a catcher. It wasn’t until she was nine-years old that her catching coach at the time asked her if she ever thought about moving to the mound. She said that in that moment she became a pitcher and has never looked back.