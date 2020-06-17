Special Enforcement Group seizes 5.74 pounds of methamphetamine

On Monday, 06/15/2020 Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) seized 5.74 pounds of Methamphetamine during an interaction with three people parked in a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop in Newton. A K-9 assigned to the SEG unit aided in the detection of these narcotics.

Robin Michelle House, Nicholas Ryan Dix and Ricky Lamar Nelson, all residents of Georgia, were arrested and are facing felony charges.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, Jun 18th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.