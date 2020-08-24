Southwest Primary celebrates start of school year at Crawdads

The first day of school took on two exciting venues this year for the students and their families from Southwest Primary School.

After a full day of introductions and technical adventures through remote learning, the Southwest team, led by Principal Erin Sigmon, hosted a “Back-to-School” event at the Hickory Crawdads Stadium for the entire school, including all staff, students and their parents.

