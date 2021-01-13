South Fork 2A Volleyball All-Conference Awards
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Bandys (2)
Mya Benfield
Alexis Bolding
East Lincoln (4)
Kaylee Spees
Jordan Gromlich
Katie Cook
Peyton Crates
Lincolnton (1)
Naomi Concepcion
LKN Charter (2)
Abby Hunt
Makayla Adelman
Maiden (3)
Lainee Hentschel
Savannah Lail
Anna White
Newton-Conover (1)
Cassidy Geddes
North Lincoln (1)
Meghan Mowery
West Lincoln (1)
Morgan Chapman
Player of the Year- Kaylee Spees of East Lincoln
Coach of the Year- Stacy Possert of East Lincoln
