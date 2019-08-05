Soldiers Reunion Grand Marshal chosen to honor Benjamin “Ben” Wilfong Huss

Grand Marshal for the 2019 Soldiers Reunion parade on Reunion Day, Thursday, August 15, in Newton will be a car dedicated to the memory of Benjamin “Ben” Wilfong Huss.

Huss passed away last year just before Soldiers Reunion week and did not participate as he usually did. Huss, a Newton business man for over 50 years, owned and operated Carolina Furniture and Huss Bail Bonds and eagerly supported Soldier Reunion activities his entire life.

Riding at the head of the 130th annual patriotic festival parade, will be one of the many cars that Huss drove and displayed at Soldiers Reunion Cruzin’ nights and drove in the parade. His car will lead off the dozens of floats, firetrucks and bands.

“We are delighted to pay respect to Mr. Huss and his family as they have helped support and sponsor Soldiers Reunion for many years,” declared Wayne Dellinger, a former Newton mayor and long-time general chairman of the week-long festival paying tribute to our military veterans.

Born November 14, 1949 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Johnny and Mary Wilfong Huss. He was a member of Grace Reformed United Church of Christ and was a diehard animal lover. Huss also actively support Catawba County’s Soldiers Reunion by sponsoring floats and paying tribute to the veterans of Catawba County.

For countless years Huss assisted his wife, Debbie Miller Huss, organize and run the Soldiers Reunion Pageant that kicks off the month of activities.

“Ben loved to be a part of reunion,” said Dellinger.

Huss will be remembered by the crowd of spectators on Courthouse Square during the 4 p.m. Reunion Day official ceremony—along with this year’s seven Miss Reunion queens and their royal courts—before leading the parade through the downtown area which begins at 5 p.m. on South College Avenue, proceeds through the business district and proceeds southward down Main Avenue.

Soldiers Reunion draws tens of thousands of spectators and participants annually to Newton.