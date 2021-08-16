Soldiers Reunion events postponed
By:
Special to the O-N-E
Monday, August 16, 2021
NEWTON, NC
The Newton Merchants Association has informed the City that the Soldiers Reunion Gospel Music Night and Beach Music Night, which were scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, will be postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. The Newton Merchants Association is working to determine alternate dates and will announce them as soon as possible. For information about Soldiers Reunion events, please contact Pin Station at 828-466-2695.
