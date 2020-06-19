Soldiers’ Reunion to be limited to August 20 Reunion Service

The Newton Merchants Association and American Legion Post 16 announce Soldiers’ Reunion events this year will be curtailed to the Reunion Service Due to the ongoing pandemic and state orders limiting large gatherings.

The Reunion Service to honor our nation’s veterans will be held at 4 p.m. August 20 on the East side of the 1924 Courthouse in Downtown Newton, and the public is invited to attend. The usual cruise-in, music nights, Reunion Day festivities, beauty pageant, and parade are canceled.