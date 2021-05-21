Soldier’s Reunion returns, and sponsors are being sought

“Honoring Our Heritage” is the theme of the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion as the citizens of Catawba County honor not only their war veterans but also the men and women now serving in our nation’s armed forces.

“I am pleased to announce that Soldiers Reunion is back and as strong as ever. COVID-19 may have curtailed our activities last year, but we are planning on an exciting return,” announced Wayne Dellinger, long-time general chairman for Soldiers Reunion.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, May 22nd edition of the Observer News Enterprise.