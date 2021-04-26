Smokey Can Fix It: Clarence “Smokey” Little remembered

Over the last 50 years, one did not live in Newton very long, or have “car trouble” that no one else could fix, ‘til he/she heard the familiar words, “take it to Smokey. He can fix it.”

Of course, I am referring to Mr. Clarence “Smokey” Little, owner and operator of Little’s Service Center at 433 North Main Avenue in Newton. You know the place. It’s the old fashioned red and white “service station” building on the block next to the Newton Police Department. It has been the workshop of Smokey for over 50 years!

