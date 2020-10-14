Sites for early voting open today

This election, the Catawba County Board of Election decided to have uniform hours throughout the county in order to simplify the early voting process. All sites are open starting on Thursday, October 15th through October 31st. Hours are: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., and Sundays 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Registration Deadline ended on October 9, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. to vote on Election Day, November 3rd. However, if one missed that deadline, they must go to an early voting location to register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. The voter must be prepared to take proof of ID, which includes driver’s license, a bank statement, utility bill, etc. The document must contain the voter’s name and address in Catawba County in order to successfully register.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, October 15th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.