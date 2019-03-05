Single car wreck sends one to the hospital

A single-vehicle wreck involving a Ford halts traffic on Herman Sipe Road Friday. Herman Sipe Road was closed down shortly after 10:00 am on Friday morning after a car overturned. A 2015 Ford, driven be Eva Lucero, of Conover, was traveling at an unsafe rate of speed. Her car ran off the side of the road and overturned at Wall St NW. Conover Fire Department had to extricate her from the vehicle. She was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with Class C injuries.