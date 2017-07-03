Silver alert issued for Convor woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered Conover woman, Mary Sue Summey.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Mary Sue Summey, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Summey is listed as a 66-year-old white female. She is approximately 5'2" tall and weights around 170 pounds.

She has shoulder length brown hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. She was also wearing a black watch and medical alert bracelet.

Anyone with information about Summey should call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.