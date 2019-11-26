Shop small to support local merchants November 30th

Cities and towns across the country will participate in the tenth annual Small Business Saturday on November 30th to support small businesses.

Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support local communities, and is held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Now in its tenth year, Small Business Saturday has been embraced as part of the holiday shopping tradition as shoppers, businesses and public officials come together to “Shop Small” and show their neighborhood pride.

“American Express cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood. That’s why – in the midst of the recession in 2010 – we created Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”

Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities is as important as understanding the important contributions shopping local can make for a small business. For every $100.00 spent locally, $67.00 stays in the community compared to only $43.00 when that same amount is spent with a national chain. For small businesses, every dollar spent with them goes towards furthering a dream or a goal.

On November 30, 2019 the greater Catawba County area is encouraged to take part in the Small Business Saturday event. The event will feature Shop Small freebies, merchant deals, and chances to win great prizes from local merchants. Small businesses in Catawba, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, and Newton will be participating in Saturday’s event. Shoppers can stop by to support local businesses and receive Shop Small giveaways like tote bags, buttons and balloons.

For a list of participating merchants, please visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/howtopartic...