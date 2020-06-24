Shooting into a Conover residence leaves one person injured

On Tuesday, June 23rd 2020 at 4:36 p.m. deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot on Winebarger St in Conover. A 911 caller reported persons in a green Ford.

F-150 truck firing multiple shots at the Winebarger St location. When deputies arrived on Winebarger St they discovered one person had been shot in the leg. This person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

