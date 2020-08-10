Sheriff commends Deputy for actions in rescuing a boater on Lake Norman

Sheriff Don Brown commended Deputy Scott Sawyer for his actions involved the rescuing of a distressed boater on lake Norman.

On 07/30/2020 Lake Patrol Deputies with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) discovered an adult male adrift in Lake Norman who was struggling to stay afloat after falling off a jet ski. LCSO deputies worked to keep the man afloat while calling for assistance. Deputy Sawyer, assigned to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol Unit, responding to that call. When Deputy Sawyer arrived he assisted LCSO deputies in rescuing the distressed boater. This boater was ultimately loaded onto Sawyer’s patrol boat and taken to shore where EMS was waiting.

