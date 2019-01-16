Sheriff Brown announces Spring Citizen’s Academy

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will host its 2019 Spring Citizens Academy for residents of Catawba County beginning on February 18th, 2019. The academy will last for 12 weeks and will meet each Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Topics and tours that will be covered are Sheriff’s Office Operations, Crime Prevention, Special Tactics and Response Team Operations, Court Operations, Narcotics Investigations, Crime Scene Investigation, Ride-Along with Road Patrol, Tour of Detention Facility, Tour of 911 Operations Center, Register of Deeds Office, Clerk of Court’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Magistrate’s Office, Judges, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, Animal Control, Fire-Rescue Division, and a Graduation Banquet.

You must be a resident of Catawba County and at least 21 years old to participate. To apply, complete and mail the application ( http://www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/sheriffs-office/programs/... ) to Catawba County Office of Sheriff, P.O. Box 385, Newton, NC 28658.

For more information about the Sheriff’s Office Spring Citizens Academy, please contact Sgt. Eric Page at 828-465-8278.