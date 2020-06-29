Sheriff’s Office responds to NC mask order
BRANDY TEMPLETON
Monday, June 29, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown has released a statement about Governor Roy Cooper’s face mask mandate. Concerning Executive Order #147, Sheriff Brown stated that he will not enforce the order making public mask-wearing mandatory.
His statement includes public places including retail and other establishments.
