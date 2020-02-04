Sexual Assault suspect on the loose after breaking and entering in Catawba

A manhunt is on in Catawba County after an early morning crime was reported in Southeast Catawba.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a breaking and entering and sexual assault was reported.

The crime happened at a 2nd Street SE apartment where a white adult female resides.

Captain Cody Jarvis with the Catawba Police Department said that officers were dispatched after the February fourth assault was called into 911.

Around a dozen law enforcement officers came with tracking dogs and spent two hours collecting evidence from the crime scene.

“We arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim,” Jarvis said. “She was transported to a local medical facility for further examination.”

During the home invasion, the suspect took some change and medication from the victim's home.

He is described as a six-foot black male, aged 40-60 years, weighing 160 pounds.

“The suspect has been seen in the area before,” Jarvis said. “He was seen rummaging around in the apartment dumpster before.”

Captain Jarvis asks if anyone sees or knows someone with the suspect's description to please call the Catawba County tip line at 828-466-2847.