Seniors Morning Out returns to Newton

Seniors Morning Out, a Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services program, has resumed operations for the first time since March 2020, when COVID-19 put the program on hold.

At the Newton location on Wednesday, almost 20 seniors filled the room at First Presbyterian Church participating in one of their favorite pursuits: Bingo. “It’s like they haven’t missed a beat,” Seniors Morning Out site supervisor Jennifer Garcia said.

Garcia is just as excited as the seniors to be back together. “I have been looking forward to the program resuming since we closed in March,” Garcia said.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, July 10th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.