SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: St. Stephens lacrosse midfielder Zach Lee

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with St. Stephens lacrosse player Zach Lee.

Lee was a stellar athlete for the Indians’ varsity football team for all four years, in addition to his time spent on the lacrosse team.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend Greensboro College to continue playing lacrosse.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- N/A.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- N/A.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- (My) outstanding achievements are All-conference every year (in lacrosse), team MVP as a sophomore, (and) conference player of the year as a junior.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my dad. He is always pushing me on and off the field to do my best and always giving me advice on how to be a better person and an athlete.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My most memorable moment is when I scored 8 goals against our rival school Hickory High but ended up breaking my thumb late in the game which put me out for the rest of the season. That showed me that anything could happen at any time and taught me to always keep my head up and to never stop working no matter what and was a great but tough life lesson. I learned so much from that even though I was very bummed about missing the remainder of the season.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My words of wisdom for underclassmen have to be to never give up and always make the best of every single moment because it will be over quicker than you think, and you will wish you had one last game.