SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: St. Stephens lacrosse goalkeeper Christian Impagliazzo

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with St. Stephens men’s lacrosse player Christian Impagliazzo.

Impagliazzo was a dual-sport athlete at St. Stephens, having competing in football and lacrosse.

The 5’10”, 200 pound goalkeeper competed on the Indians’ varsity team all four years.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan on attending Lenoir-Rhyne to play lacrosse.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I (was) apart of JSA, BETA club, Dream team and FCA.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member at Corinth.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Football-2019 MVP, 2019 Permanent captain, All-conference.

- Lacrosse-4x all-conference and member of the 44 club.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- The person who has had one of the biggest impact on my life is Coach Mendel. He has pushed me from the start of high school to be the best person and player that I can. He has been a big part of my life for the last 4 years and has always been my go to person for anything I needed.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory from playing high school lacrosse was when Mendel got mad at us for shaking the bus while it was broken down on the side of the road Freshman year.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Never stop pushing yourself to be better. Times might get hard, but never give up on yourself or your team.