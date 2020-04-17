SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: St. Stephens' first baseman Sadie Watts

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of the 2020 spring sports’ season is looking bleak.

Given that, the O-N-E has decided to do a focus on senior athletes for the following weeks.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer and these are their responses.

We continue our series with St. Stephens dual-sport athlete (softball and basketball) Sadie Watts.

Watts has gone 4-for-21 at-bat this season, with two RBIs, two runs scored and three walks in six games played.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend Appalachian State University to major in Nursing and minor in Spanish.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of the Beta Club, Dream Team, Key Club, and JSA.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of Christ Lutheran Church and I am also a counselor at Camp Linn Haven.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Last year, I received the Coach´s Award and made all-conference for softball. I was also apart of Saint´s Nursing Fundamentals program last semester and received my CNA license in December.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my mom. She shows patience in everything that she does and I am beyond thankful for her.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory while playing softball here at Saint is definitely playing 13 innings against Maiden. I have never been apart of a team that could´ve hung right in there until the end, and that is exactly what we did.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- To the underclassmen, play every game as if it is your last. Time will fly by, so enjoy it while you can. Appreciate the people around you, once you graduate you’re going to miss them and all of the memories you have made. I want to thank each and everyone, from the people I´ve played with since rec ball to the people I just met. Thank you for making me a better player and picking me up when I’m down. Continue to work hard and enjoy it while you can. I’m so blessed to be apart of this team and I love you all.