SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Newton-Conover soccer player Sara Watkins

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Newton-Conover girls’ soccer player Sara Watkins.

Watkins was an All-South Fork 2A Conference defender for the Lady Red Devils’ varsity soccer program.

The Lady Red Devils was only able to compete in one game during the shortened 2020 season, going 1-0.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- North Carolina State University, Civil Engineering

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Marching Band, North Carolina School of Science and Math Online Student

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- Hickory Church of Christ

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- DHS Junior Marshall, 4th Place Regionals Codebusters Science Olympiad 2018, Women’s Soccer: Defensive MVP 2018 & 2019, Player’s Player 2019, All-Conference Player 2019

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mom because she always puts others before herself.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My junior season we took a day off practice to go play volleyball in the park, two of our players had broken hands/arms and they ended up on the same team which turned out to be super funny.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Enjoy every minute, even the ones you wish would end sooner.