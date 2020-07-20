SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Newton-Conover soccer player Anna Grace Hinshaw

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Newton-Conover girls’ soccer player Anna Grace Hinshaw.

Hinshaw was only able to compete in one game with the Lady Red Devils’ varsity soccer club - going 1-0 - as the season was abruptly cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I am attending the University of North Texas Honors College in the fall and pursuing a career path in homeland security and disaster science.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I (was) a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Envirothon, Quiz Bowl, Agricultural Club, FBLA, Juniorettes and Superfans.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of Highland Baptist Church and have had the opportunity to volunteer with a number of community groups throughout my time at Newton-Conover.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Academically: Student Body President, Summa Cum Laude, Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, Top Female Junior Marshall, Representative at North Carolina Tar Heel Girls State

- Athletically: All-Conference 9th, 10th, 11th, All-Region 9th, 10th, 11th, Conference Champion in ‘17, played in NC Powerade State Games, Offensive MVP

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mom is undoubtedly my biggest role model; she has pushed me to work hard and never take any moments in life for granted. From a young age, she has taught me compassion for others and how important it is to surround yourself with like minded individuals. Because of my mom, I always strive to be the best version of myself and give all of the glory to God. I am forever grateful for all of the wonderful opportunities and learning experiences she has given me. I would not be the person I am today if it wasn’t for my mom who has been by my side supporting me through all my academic and athletic endeavors.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- There was never a dull moment playing soccer for the Lady Red Devils, but if I had to choose, the away game versus East Lincoln my Junior year when we went into double overtime and I had a lucky shot from about 25 yards out with a couple of minutes left that helped us take a 4-3 win. Looking back, this was my fondest memory because it marked the last game of conference play of my high school career.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My advice to the underclassmen: Cherish every moment that you are out there on the field, you never know when it’ll be the last time you’re going to put on your uniform. Give every game your all for not only for yourself, but for your school and for the people who have sacrificed so that you have the opportunity to play.