SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Newton-Conover outfielder/ utility player Mackenzie Johnson

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of the 2020 spring sports’ season is looking bleak.

Given that, the O-N-E has decided to do a focus on senior athletes for the following weeks.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer and these are their responses. We will try to put this series out at least once a week.

Next up is Newton-Conover’s lone senior softball player Mackenzie Johnson.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- After high-school, I plan to continue my academic as well as softball career at Caldwell Community College pursuing a degree in nursing.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of Beta Club, National Honors Society, Agriculture Club, Spanish Club, as well as Nursing Fundamentals.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am also very involved in my church youth group.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- In my 4 years at Newton-Conover I have received all-conference for softball, been on the honor roll, and was the 2019-2020 homecoming queen.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My biggest role model is my grandmother, she is genuinely the most compassionate woman I have ever met. I can always see God working through her, and I can always count on her to brighten my days.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- I have so many amazing memories playing softball at Newton-Conover, I think my favorite moment is when we beat our rival, Maiden at Maiden my junior year. The energy was insane and I will never forget how close to every single player I felt that night, the bus ride home is truly one that I will never forget.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- I could say a lot of things, but the biggest thing is to never take a single practice, bus ride, or game for granted. Everyone will warn you that these next few years will fly by, but trust me, that is an understatement, I would do anything to lace my cleats up and step on the field one last time.